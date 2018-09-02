Boy, 6, falls to his death in Johannesburg

A six-year-old boy fell from the ninth-floor window of a building in Pritchard Street in the Johannesburg city centre on Saturday morning.

Netcare 911 arrived on the scene at 10.40am‚ and the child was declared deceased on the scene.

All necessary authorities were on scene to investigate.

Security from the complex had heard a noise‚ went to investigate and found the child’s body.

They then alerted the building manager who then called Netcare 911.

