During a heated question and answer session in parliament on Thursday‚ various opposition MPs grilled Mabuza on the allegations levelled against him.

DA chief whip John Steenhuisen asked Mabuza whether he would "commit today to be the first to undergo a lifestyle audit". Mabuza said he is prepared to subject himself to the laws of the country.

"I will subject myself at whatever point. There have been allegations of murder and corruption against me... but I am still here and I am still waiting for someone to open a case against me. I think in this house I am responding for the third time. I am saying‚ ‘Please‚ if you have evidence‚ approach any institution‚ let me be held accountable’‚" said Mabuza.