PE woman found lying on bed with throat slit

A Port Elizabeth woman was found lying dead on her bed, with her throat slit, in what police suspect to be a botched robbery.

Ntombizandile Ngumbe, 42, was found lying on her bed with a bloodied cloth lying next to her.

While details remain sketchy, police confirmed that several items in the Delport Street house in Schauderville had been stolen.

Family at the house declined to comment saying that other out of town relatives were expected to arrive at the house on Thursday afternoon.

The gruesome discovery came after Ntombizandile's cousin, Nosiphiwo Ngumbe, arrived home shortly before 5pm on Wednesday.

Police spokesman Warrant Officer Alwin Labans said Ntombizandile was last seen alive at about 12:50pm when Nosiphiwo left the house to go to the hospital.