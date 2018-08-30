Man arrested for selling dagga from his PE spaza shop

A 36-year-old man was arrested for selling dagga from his spaza shop in New Brighton.

Police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge said that the Connacher Street shop, which is also a house, was raided at about 6:50pm after New Brighton Crime Prevention Unit received a tip off of.

“When the police members arrived at the shop they began their search and located 21 kilograms of dagga, wrapped in plastic packets, hidden in black bags under the counter,” he said.

"The tip off was the drugs were being sold from the shop."

Beetge said that the estimate value of dagga was about R50 000.

The man is due to appear in the New Brighton Magistrates Court on Friday for dealing in drugs.