Man found guilty of raping NMU student on campus

The 29 year old Zwide man who had been charged with 12 counts including the rape of a NMU student on campus last October has been found guilty on 11 charges.

Earlier in the week Kwanele Jack Kilana pleaded guilty to seven charges including the NMU rape and the rape of a 27-year-old woman near Greenacres Village in July last year.

Testimony of two of his victims and CCTV footage from the NMU fashion design computer labs captured on the night of October 2 2017 when Kilana raped the two female students sealed his fate.

Handing down judgment, Judge Dayalin Chetty said Kilana’s denial on his other charges was merely “an avenue of escape”.

Kilana was convicted on one count of housebreaking, four counts of rape, two counts of compelled sexual assault, two counts of robbery with aggravated circumstances and a count of sexual assault.