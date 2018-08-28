News

WATCH: Julius Malema planned removal of Trollip from February 2018

‘We are going after DA’s white man’

By Timeslive - 28 August 2018

EFF leader Julius Malema spoke to a crowd of hundreds in Soweto at a march to Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in February 2018.

Malema promised the crowd that they would remove Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip from his post.

A new Nelson Mandela Bay coalition government was elected on Monday night as opposition parties, with the help of DA councillor Mbulelo Manyati, booted out mayor Athol Trollip.

