A Westville Girls High School teacher who resigned amidst a racism scandal is accused of calling black people the k-word.

The English teacher‚ Danielle de Bruyn‚ has rebuffed attempts to contact her on Tuesday – a day after she tendered her resignation.

The school issued a statement which condemned her racist remarks‚ insisting that her “loss of control and bigoted view” was not congruent with the ethos of the school.

De Bruyn is understood to have become embroiled in a heated debate with her English class over drawing similarities between the set book‚ Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird‚ with the South African political landscape and farm killings.

A relative of one of the pupil’s who was in the class at the time of the outburst‚ who spoke to TimesLIVE on condition of anonymity‚ said that De Bruyn was alleged to have “gone off on a tangent” while discussing the set book.

“My sister told me they were discussing the book and she went off on a tangent trying to draw comparisons in farm killings and the content of the book.

“She was saying that there was reverse racism now because farmers were responsible for putting food on the table and now they were being subjected to attacks. She went on to say that blacks would never have been able to do half the things in the country if it wasn’t for white people‚” she said.“

She was speaking to the black girls in the class when she called them ‘these k****rs’. This happened in front of a full class and she didn’t stop. She went crazy‚” she added.“After she apologised the HOD came and told the girls that it had taken a lot to humble herself in front of them and they should move on.”

The relative said that her family was considering registering a criminal case of crimen injuria.

Parent and deputy chair of the Gender Commission Mfanozelwe Shozi said that his daughter told him that a discussion on land and race had gotten De Bruyn riled up.

“The teacher said that Zimbabwe was an amazing country when it was called Rhodesia under the white regime and that when it was taken by Africans it became a basket case‚” he said.

“She said that South Africa would have the same fate if expropriation of land without compensation was pursued…she said if South African land was returned to African people it would end up like Zimbabwe‚” he added.