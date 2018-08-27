Former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor has described how she refused one of the Gupta brother's requests to meet former president Jacob Zuma during a 2010 state visit to China.

Mentor made her statements in front of deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo's state capture inquiry on Monday.

She spent most of the morning describing her first encounters with the Gupta brothers during the trip - which was organised by the Department of Trade and Industry for an investment conference with China.

When she arrived in China‚ Mentor said‚ she proceeded to a hall to collect her accreditation for the conference.

"Because I was late‚ the hall was filled with people moving around. I looked around and I spotted the gentleman (Rajesh Gupta) that [Duduzane Zuma] had introduced to me on the flight to China. He led me to a table where I was accredited.

"I proceeded to a meeting place where the issues like house rules were laid out; that’s a separate hall from where the accreditation was being done. In this place‚ [trade and industry minister] Rob Davies did the first remarks.

"There were other ministers in the room‚ and there were other people that I knew. I was seated next to Lindiwe Zulu‚" she said.

Earlier on Monday‚ Mentor said that Duduzane Zuma‚ son of Jacob Zuma‚ approached her on her flight to China and introduced her to Rajesh Gupta and Fana Hlongwane.