Those who will quiz Mcebisi Jonas known today
The state capture inquiry will hear on Monday who has applied to cross-examine former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas about his damning testimony – and whether the Guptas, former president Jacob Zuma or his son, Duduzane, are among them.
Legal counsel for the inquiry, Paul Pretorius SC, last week said the commission had received several applications to cross-examine Jonas, and would hand them over to deputy chief justice Raymond, Zondo, on Monday.
At this point, the identities of those applying to cross-examine Jonas remain unknown.
The Guptas’ attorney Rudi Krause said on Friday that the family had yet to decide whether they would bring such an application, and it has been established that lawyers for Duduzane and the Guptas were locked in meetings for most of the weekend.
If the Guptas or the Zumas decide to counter Jonas’s account of how a Gupta brother allegedly tried to bribe and threaten him into taking then finance minister Nhlanhla Nene’s job, through cross-examination, they will have to take to the stand.
If they do not do so, any cross-examination of Jonas brought by them could be dismissed as legally improper and deeply unfair to him.
If the Guptas, Duduzane or even Zuma himself fail to apply to cross-examine Jonas, after being given an opportunity to do so, Zondo may draw a negative inference against them.
Former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor will also take the stand on Monday to detail how she says the Guptas offered her then public enterprises minister Barbara Hogan’s position.
- TimesLIVE