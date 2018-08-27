Those who will quiz Mcebisi Jonas known today

The Guptas’ attorney Rudi Krause said on Friday that the family had yet to decide whether they would bring such an application, and it has been established that lawyers for Duduzane and the Guptas were locked in meetings for most of the weekend.

If the Guptas or the Zumas decide to counter Jonas’s account of how a Gupta brother allegedly tried to bribe and threaten him into taking then finance minister Nhlanhla Nene’s job, through cross-examination, they will have to take to the stand.

If they do not do so, any cross-examination of Jonas brought by them could be dismissed as legally improper and deeply unfair to him.

If the Guptas, Duduzane or even Zuma himself fail to apply to cross-examine Jonas, after being given an opportunity to do so, Zondo may draw a negative inference against them.

Former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor will also take the stand on Monday to detail how she says the Guptas offered her then public enterprises minister Barbara Hogan’s position.

- TimesLIVE