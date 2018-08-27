New chapter for Port Elizabeth prosecutor Lungisile Mahlati
Retirement on hold for Mahlati, who will head up justice ministry special project
The Eastern Cape’s top criminal prosecutor will be hanging up his robe but, instead of playing golf and gardening, he will be spearheading a project at the justice ministry.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.