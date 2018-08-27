Message of discipline and focus
A former Brylin High School pupil, who is part of an initiative that encourages a healthy lifestyle and social responsibility among men, is fired up to spread the message among pupils at his Overbaakens alma mater.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.