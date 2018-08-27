BREAKING | Athol Trollip removed as Nelson Mandela Bay mayor
Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip has been ousted through a motion of no confidence by opposition parties and rogue DA councillor Mbulelo Manyati on Monday night.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.