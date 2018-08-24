Petrus Scholtz murder accused ‘sold tools for rum’
These astounding claims were made in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Thursday when Wayne, 31, and his co-accused, Ronald Swartz, 24, applied for bail.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.