Mark Minnie’s suicide 'not a cowardly act'

He had a gunshot wound to his head and a firearm was found lying next to his body.

His death has not yet been ruled a suicide by police.

About 80 friends and family packed the hall of the church for the service that started at 12pm.

Speaking during the funeral, Minnie’s son, Mark Junior, said he felt like he had been stripped bare with the death of his father.

“I have never felt so much pain. You were the rock we stood on. I am nothing without you,” he said.

“I know you are proud of me but I wish I could make you prouder.

“You taught me to be a man and a Minnie. I will never fully understand but I will respect your decision but this was not a cowardly act.

“But when you pulled that trigger, I hope you know how much I loved you.

Minnie’s daughter, Brooklyn, also gave a moving eulogy labelling her father as being “brave, loving and crazy”.

“You were one of the most bravest people I know. You taught us not to back down. You went out of your way to make the family happy.”

She said it did not make sense why her father had to die.

“But I will respect your decision,” she said.

After his death a letter was found which Minnie called his “last piece of writing”.

“The pitiful cries of the lost boys of Bird Island have haunted me for the past 31 years. At last their story is out. Chrissy‚ don’t give up now. You are almost home. No government officials preventing you from investigating this time round,” he wrote to Steyn.