Protest as suspect in child rape appears

The savage rape of a toddler has rallied residents from all walks of life in St Francis Bay, who bayed for the blood of the alleged perpetrator as he made his first appearance in court.

Armed with placards reading “Stop raping our Children”, and “No Bail”, about 150 people – from the township and the suburbs, and taxi drivers – protested outside the Humansdorp court ahead of the 48year-old accused’s appearance on Wednesday.

Some warned they would kill the alleged rapist if he was released on bail.

The suspect, an acquaintance of the toddler’s family, was beaten by vigilantes shortly after the August 12 rape.

He spent a week in hospital under police guard after sustaining severe head injuries.

The little girl’s grandmother, who has been given temporary custody of the child following the attack, said the toddler was doing better.

“They must just lock him up and throw away the key,” the grandmother said.

“I don’t have much more to say than that.”

A policeman who tried to appease the angry protesters said initially that the suspect would no longer be appearing in court and the case had been postponed to next month due to potential security risks.

However, the crowd agreed to disperse only after the man abandoned his bid for bail.

The family was then directed to the courtroom, where the suspect finally made his appearance after midday.

Covered in a blue duvet with only his head sticking out, the man looked dazed as he nervously glanced at the gallery where the little girl’s grandmother was sitting.

He was then told his case had been postponed to September 19.

He allegedly raped the 19-month-old after the nanny’s sister, who had been asked to look after the child, left her sleeping on the couch when she went to buy beer.

When she returned, the man told her that the child’s mother had collected her.

She was found later that day, half-naked and crying in nearby bushes.

“He was going to be killed by the community if they released him [on bail],” ANC Woman’s League member Nomalungelo Ntengwane said. “The people really are angry. “We’re talking about a child who is one year [and] seven months old, raped [allegedly] by a man who is 48!

“For us women, us as mothers, we want to send out a message that enough is enough.

“We are not going to stop, we will follow through and we will continue to support this baby’s family.”

Ntengwane described the man as quiet.

“He always kept to himself. “What went wrong for him to [allegedly] rape a child?”

Community leader Kholiseka Sibeno said: “We do know him – he appeared so humble, so innocent-looking.

“It was the last thing on my mind that he could be capable of something so horrible.

“We are very angry, very, very angry, and it’s hard to explain the feeling of pain we are feeling as a community.

“We don’t want him out [of jail] because he’s an animal.”

St Francis Bay resident Donna Meredith said: “I feel that it’s not only a Sea Vista problem, it’s a community problem and it could’ve been anyone’s daughter or anyone’s sister.

“It’s something that we all need to stand against.

“Having a daughter myself I feel that this man should be in jail forever because he’ll come out and just do it again.

“The St Francis Bay residents also wanted to come onboard and so we have assisted [the community] with lifts [to and from court] and with donations to the family, and we’ll continue doing that.

“Everyone is disgusted and saddened by what has happened,” Meredith said.

Taxi drivers outside court also vowed to assist by providing free lifts for those wanting to attend future court dates.