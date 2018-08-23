South Africans have poked fun on Adam Catzavelos’s widely circulated video‚ in which he brags about there being "not one k***r in sight" at a Greek beach he visited while on holiday.

The racist video‚ which he shared on social media‚ has outraged South Africans‚ with companies associated with Catzavelos distancing themselves from his remarks.

In the video‚ Catzavelos is heard saying: "Let me give you a weather forecast here: Blue skies‚ beautiful day‚ amazing sea and not one k****r in sight. F***ing heaven on earth."

Despite the backlash Catzavelos received‚ South Africans‚ including celebrities‚ have created their own versions just to tickle the funny bone.

Here are some funny responses to the video: