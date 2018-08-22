News

Suspect arrested after robbery in Walmer

By Gareth Wilson - 22 August 2018

One person was arrested only twenty minutes of allegedly stealing two firearms during a robbery at a house in Union Road, Walmer, on Wednesday morning.

This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.

Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

Latest Videos

The state capture story: how it all unfolded
Explainer: Here’s what to expect from the commission of inquiry into state ...

Most Read

X