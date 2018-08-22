Suspect arrested after robbery in Walmer
One person was arrested only twenty minutes of allegedly stealing two firearms during a robbery at a house in Union Road, Walmer, on Wednesday morning.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.