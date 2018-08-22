News

Psychiatric hospital project scrapped

Lack of funds scuppers plans for facility at Dora Nginza

By Estelle Ellis - 22 August 2018

Five years after an announcement that a new psychiatric hospital would be built in Nelson Mandela Bay, the project has been scrapped, with the department of health saying it is not affordable.

