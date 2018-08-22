News

Plump chickens, but no market

Aberdeen farmer laments lack of sales outlets for quality fowls and pigs

By Nomazima Nkosi - 22 August 2018

They have been raising plump, quality, free-range chickens and pigs for the past three years, but it has been a struggle to find a market to sell them and finally make a profit.

This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.

Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

The state capture story: how it all unfolded
Explainer: Here’s what to expect from the commission of inquiry into state ...

Most Read

X