Man shot three times in gang shooting

One person was injured in a gang-related shooting in Lawler Street in Schauderville when on Tuesday night.

According to police, the shooting happened at about 9:50pm while a 34-year-old was sitting with a friend in the street outside a house.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the 34-year-old, who police are not naming to for his safety, was shot in the back, chest and leg.

“The two were sitting outside the house when three men walked up to him and started shooting. The friend managed to escape unharmed while the victim sustained several gunshot wounds to his body,” she said.

Naidu said the victim was believed to be affiliated to the Dustlife gang.

“It is unknown who the men were that shot at them,” she said.

Naidu said the Provincial Gang Investigation Unit was investigating a case of attempted murder.