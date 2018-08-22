Four appear in court over strangling of 78-year-old
Four men, including one convicted of the murder of Uitenhage school teacher Jayde Panayiotou, appeared briefly in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Tuesday on charges including murder.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.