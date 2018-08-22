The family of Adam Catzavelos say they are appalled at his use of the k-word and have dismissed him from their business.

In a video shared online‚ Catzavelos‚ marketing director of St George’s Fine Foods in Johannesburg‚ uses the k-word to celebrate the fact that no black people were present at a beach he visited.

It is unclear when or where the video was taken.

Talkshow host Eusebius McKaiser tweeted a copy of the family statement.