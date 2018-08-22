Family business sacks Adam Catzavelos over racism
The family of Adam Catzavelos say they are appalled at his use of the k-word and have dismissed him from their business.
In a video shared online‚ Catzavelos‚ marketing director of St George’s Fine Foods in Johannesburg‚ uses the k-word to celebrate the fact that no black people were present at a beach he visited.
It is unclear when or where the video was taken.
Talkshow host Eusebius McKaiser tweeted a copy of the family statement.
Here is a media statement from Nic Catzavelos about his brother #AdamCatzavelos - the family says it "is appalled by the video".
Here is the full statement.
The statement reads:
“It is abhorrent and we fully disassociate ourselves from the sentiments expressed. We reject racism in any form. Adam Catzavelos has been dismissed with immediate effect from the family business‚ St George’s Fine Foods‚ and his minority shareholding will be unwound as soon as practically possible.
“Given the high-profile nature of this development‚ the business has been temporarily closed for the protection of all its staff. We have no further comment at this stage.”
Meanwhile sports gear manufacturer Nike has also issued a response following the backlash.
Following the discovery of his identity on Twitter on Tuesday‚ some Twitter users mentioned that Catzavelos is married to Kelly Catzavelos‚ a merchandising director at Nike.
Top story: Social Media From anti @sbukasimo: 'Meet Adam Catzavelos, husband to Kelly Catzavelos who is the Merchandising director at Nike. Both of them have deleted their social media pages. @Twinsondecks @nealcol @rob… pic.twitter.com/ueLTXSiW6S, see more https://t.co/WmLWeAhcVg— we are anti (@weareanti1) August 21, 2018
There have been some calls on Twitter for people to boycott Nike because of her connection to him.
The deafening silence of Nike as a Brand directly and indirectly associated with this racists is worrying @Nike @nikestore @NikeStoreEurope may be as South Africans we need to boycott this brand.— Bayi (@SitheloBayi) August 21, 2018
In a short statement Nike said Adam Catzavelos was not their employee.
“Nike opposes discrimination and has a long-standing commitment to diversity‚ inclusion and respect. We believe in the power of human potential in everyone – of every race‚ religion‚ nationality‚ gender and sexual orientation.
“We can also confirm that Adam Catzavelos is not a Nike employee‚” the company stated.