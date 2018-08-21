Two arrested outside PE for dagga

Two men were arrested during the early hours of Tuesday morning after police found about R50 000 worth of dagga hidden inside their car.

Police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge said that the Motherwell Cluster Highway Patrol pulled over a Toyota Etios on the N2 near Colchester.

“The car was pulled over and searched. Two large bags containing 40kg’s of dagga were in the boot of the vehicle,” he said.

The compressed dagga was wrapped in plastic and placed inside two bags.

Beetge said that the car, fitted with Gauteng license plates, was travelling towards Port Elizabeth.

“At this stage it is unknown as to where they were going and if they were delivering the dagga or had recently collected it,” he said.

“We suspect that they were travelling towards Port Elizabeth from the Butterworth area.”

The car and dagga were confiscated pending a police investigation.



Beetge said that additional charges could be added as the investigation continues.

Both men, aged 50 and 33 years, are due to appear in the Alexandria Magistrates Court on Wednesday for illegal possession of dagga.