He may have walked away with R1m after winning the title of the ultimate survivor‚ but Tom Swartz also took home another title – the most annoying guy on TV.

From licking his fingers (a lot) when the tribes got food‚ to guzzling down everything in sight and never knowing when to “shut up”, Swartz had more than a few eye rolls on Survivor SA: Philippines.

“I do believe I’m quite annoying. Looking at it on TV I think to myself, ‘oh my word‚ I should have kept quiet’ or ‘why did I react the way I did?’”

But despite his competitors all pretty much hating him‚ the jury voted Swartz as their ultimate survivor.

After the big announcement was made‚ he ran off stage and engulfed his wife in a massive bear hug and kissed her.

“I want to buy a house for my family so we always have a home‚” he said after the live announcement in Cape Town.

About breaking his word and voting out Werner‚ something he said he would never do‚ Swartz is at peace with his decision.

“If I didn’t go back on my word I would have lost R1m.

“Then I would not be standing in front of you tonight a million richer.”

His rival‚ Jeanne Michel, said she was surprised at some of the moves the other contestants played when she watched the episodes on air.

“I thought I was playing strong and outplaying everybody,” Michel said.

“But actually I wasn’t and it was surprising to watch that unfold on screen.”

You think you can play the game better?

Well‚ Survivor SA season 7 entries are open. So get ready.