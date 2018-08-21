Health department to meet with stakeholders to resolve Kwazakhele Clinic safety issues

The Eastern Cape Department of Health will be meeting with stakeholders on Tuesday in an attempt to resolve the ongoing problems at the Kwazakhele Clinic.

The clinic, one of the busiest in Nelson Mandela Bay, was closed down partially last week as staff claimed the department had missed its deadline to fix the security situation at the clinic.

There had been a series of robberies at the clinic. During with the latest one at the end of July, two security guards were tied up and robbed.

Health spokesman Lwandile Sicwetsha said the meeting would be held at Cripple Care near the clinic at 2pm.

He said further meetings would be held with the police and a security company on Wednesday.