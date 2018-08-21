‘Ex-Zuma adviser set up Gupta meeting’
Jacob Zuma’s former trusted and powerful adviser, Lakela Kaunda, is being accused of facilitating a meeting between state capture whistleblower Vytjie Mentor and the infamous Gupta family.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.