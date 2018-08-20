News

Victims of gangsterism honoured

Strong message to youngsters – education, not drugs and gangsterism, is the way forward

By Athena O’Reilly - 20 August 2018

Residents who have taken a stand against the careless killings of Helenvale’s youth commemorated the victims on Saturday with a gospel musical tribute, raising awareness against gangsterism.

This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.

Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Former UN Secretary General Kofi Annan dies at 80
Cape Recife ‘wreck trap’ reveals secrets

Most Read

X