Bay water crisis: billboards to display each area's consumption

With dam levels in Nelson Mandela Bay at an all-time low of just over 18%, the municipality appears to have stepped up its efforts to conserve water by embarking on an initiative to actively inform residents of their water consumption.

Bay officials are in the process of erecting giant information billboards across the metro to advise residents and business owners of how much water is being used in their respective ward.

The billboards would be updated on a monthly basis, municipal spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki said.

Also available to all residents would be practical advice on how to decrease consumption – especially critical in high consumption zones.

One of the first billboards has been erected in the Gelvandale area.

“Residents will be able to see the water consumption patterns in their wards and be inspired to try and save even more water,” Mniki said.

“We want all residents to continue with their water saving efforts, as water saving is a shared responsibility,” added mayoral committee member for infrastructure and engineering, Masixole Zinto.

“We want to encourage a culture of working together as a ward and advising each other about water reduction methods. The battle against the drought and the water shortage we can never win by ourselves as a municipality.

"Community members, right there in the wards where they stay, must also make a difference. And their efforts must not end at home: they also need to take their water-saving methods to their work-places, which may not necessarily be where their homes are,” he said.

Zinto said the campaign is “one of the latest [in] a number of water-saving initiatives [of the municipality], given the desperate water crisis Nelson Mandela Bay is currently facing”.

He said predictions by the South Africa Weather Service do not indicate that significant rainfalls would fall in the catchment areas in the next six months.

The water consumption information billboards are expected to be placed at intersections at major access roads leading to respective different wards.