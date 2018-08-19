Suspect arrested following robbery at Kenako Mall

A 28-year-old man was arrested following a shoot-out with police a few hours after a shop at Kenako Mall, Port Elizabeth was robbed on Saturday.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said at about 8:30am on Saturday a shop at the mall in Struandale was targeted by five armed suspects.

The suspects entered the store and demanded money.

“After taking an undisclosed amount of cash, they also took two CCTV monitors on the premises and the owner’s vehicle, a blue Ford Ranger bakkie.

“They then fled the scene with the bakkie as well as their getaway vehicle, a white Toyota Corolla,” Beetge said.

At about 9am, the Corolla was spotted by SAPS Flying Squad members in Kwazakele.

“On approaching the vehicle, four suspects jumped out and fled in different directions.

“One of the suspects fired shots at the police and they returned fire.

“The driver of the vehicle was arrested, but the other three managed to evade arrest,” Beetge said.