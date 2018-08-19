Suspect arrested following robbery at Kenako Mall
Suspect nabbed following shoot-out with police
A 28-year-old man was arrested following a shoot-out with police a few hours after a shop at Kenako Mall, Port Elizabeth was robbed on Saturday.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said at about 8:30am on Saturday a shop at the mall in Struandale was targeted by five armed suspects.
The suspects entered the store and demanded money.
“After taking an undisclosed amount of cash, they also took two CCTV monitors on the premises and the owner’s vehicle, a blue Ford Ranger bakkie.
“They then fled the scene with the bakkie as well as their getaway vehicle, a white Toyota Corolla,” Beetge said.
At about 9am, the Corolla was spotted by SAPS Flying Squad members in Kwazakele.
“On approaching the vehicle, four suspects jumped out and fled in different directions.
“One of the suspects fired shots at the police and they returned fire.
“The driver of the vehicle was arrested, but the other three managed to evade arrest,” Beetge said.
The vehicle was searched and an undisclosed amount of cash was recovered.
“Some clothing items of the suspects were also found and confiscated, as well as the two CCTV monitors.
“The Toyota Corolla, belonging to the driver, was also impounded for forensic testing.”
At about 11:30am the blue Ford Ranger bakkie was discovered abandoned in Meke Street, Zwide.
“No persons were injured in the shooting incident, but it is unknown if any of the suspects that fled were wounded.”
The suspect is expected to appear in the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court on Monday.