Manhunt underway following Kirkwood house robbery

A team of detectives is following up on all possible leads after a house robbery on a farm about 10km outside Kirkwood on Friday night.

Police spokeswoman Captain Gerda Swart said two suspects entered the premises of the 40-year-old complainant at about 8:15pm.

Both suspects were allegedly armed with firearms and pretended to look for alcohol.

"A third suspect, also armed, joined the two and threatened the complainant and his female friend.

"The suspects demanded cash and assaulted both victims by hitting them over their heads with the firearms.

"The suspects took an undisclosed amount of money, cellphones and fled on foot from the scene," Swart said.

Both victims received medical treatment.

No arrests have yet been made.

Anyone with any information can contact the investigating officer, Detective Warrant Officer Wouter Verwey on 0848462273.