Staff at beleaguered national carrier South African Airways (SAA) cannot access media articles criticizing the state entity on their work laptops and smartphones.

This is according to Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) chairman Themba Godi‚ who described the moved as uncalled for. He criticised the entity’s decision to deny staff information about institution they worked for.

“At SAA staff cannot access news that is negative about the company they work for on the work phones and laptops‚" said Godi following Scopa's three-day visit to SAA which ended on Thursday.

Godi also warned Transnet‚ who he and his team were set to visit on Friday‚ not to go down the same route as it only served to alienate its own workers from what has happening at the company.

Meanwhile‚ in a statement released by parliament on Friday‚ Scopa told the Transnet board and management to “stop the looting”.

Scopa said the business was able to sustain itself because it made money due to it being a monopoly.

“The alleged corruption and looting of resources is what is impacting negatively on Transnet‚” the statement said.