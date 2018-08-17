Port Elizabeth woman teaches students self-defence
The course, which can be taught to people from as young as 10, enables women to fight back – and hopefully avoid becoming victims.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.