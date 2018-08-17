Nelson Mandela Bay council dramas paralyse city
The ANC, EFF, UDM, AIC and United Front had planned to boot out mayor Athol Trollip and the rest of the coalition government through no-confidence motions
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.