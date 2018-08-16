News

'Queen of Soul' Aretha Franklin dies aged 76

16 August 2018
In this file photo taken on December 6, 2015 Aretha Franklin poses on the red carpet before the 38th Annual Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, DC. - Aretha Franklin died at the age of 76 on August 8, 2018 at her home in Detroit according to her publicist
Image: MOLLY RILEY / AFP

Aretha Franklin, the preacher's daughter whose powerful voice made her the long-reigning "Queen of Soul" with such hit songs as "Respect" and "Chain of Fools," died on Thursday at the age of 76, the Associated Press reported.

Franklin, who won 18 Grammys and had some 25 gold records, died at her home in Detroit, the AP said, citing a publicist for the singer. Representatives for Franklin did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

Earlier this week CNN, reported that Aretha is in hospice care at her home, where she is being looked after by health professionals, friends and family.

A report by theMirror UKsaid the star is in "the final stages of a devastating eight-year battle with pancreatic cancer" and was receiving around the clock treatment. 

One of Aretha's close friends toldTMZthat they were told a week ago to prepare for the worst as she "could go any time". 

According to the source, the star has dropped to 40 kgs.

The soul singer has hit the headlines for several years over her failing health and appeared frail in recent photos.

News of Aretha's condition has left fans across the world concerned. Messages of support have flooded social media, which has resulted in Aretha topping the trends list. 

Thuli was one of the big names to pay tribute to the icon and add her prayers to those given by fans around the world.

