Port Elizabeth's Tom Swartz wins #SurvivorSA

After 39 grueling episodes of Survivor SA: Philippines, Port Elizabeth's Tom Swartz, 41, has walked away with the R1 million prize as the sole survivor of the season.

Swartz was up against Cape Town's Jeanne and Annalize in the final three but managed to outwit and outlast both.

In a history making move, the 2 hour finale - in which the final vote tally was revealed by show host Nico Panagio - was held live in Cape Town's Silverline Studios on Thursday evening.

The season was shot earlier this year in Philippines and the contestants were sworn to secrecy about how the competition would unfold until the winner was announced on Thursday.

Port Elizabeth's Pine Lodge Resort adventure manager Swartz has been watching the pre-recorded show from the comfort of his home, which allowed him to see plots by other contestants to oust him.

Despite being labelled "one of the most annoying" cast members on the show‚ Tom walked away with the R1-million prize money.

Although some people on the jury said Tom and Jeanne didn't deserve to be in the final two‚ Tom said he had earned his stripes.

He said he had been told he wouldn't make it to the top five and as time went by‚ he made big moves and played a key role in who was voted out.