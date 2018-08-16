Port Elizabeth vet dies in helicopter crash
Port Elizabeth veterinarian was killed, pilot in a serious condition in hospital after helicopter crash
A Port Elizabeth vet was killed during an animal darting exercise when the helicopter he was flying in crash near Sterkstroom.
