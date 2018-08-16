Plan to have Wi-Fi all over Nelson Mandela Bay

Municipality is seeking private companies to partner with for the hi-tech project

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality wants to install Wi-Fi boxes across the city to ensure residents can be connected to the internet at all times. The project is still in the planning phase, with the municipality seeking private companies to partner with for the hi-tech project. Nelson Mandela Bay city manager Johann Mettler said the project was focused on a future where technology drives processes such as reporting water leaks digitally, and more.

