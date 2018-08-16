News

Nelson Mandela Bay to form policy on dealing with property invasions

Moratorium called on Bay land evictions

By Zizonke May - 16 August 2018

All land evictions in Nelson Mandela Bay will be placed on hold until the municipality draws up a policy to deal with invasions in the city.

