Nelson Mandela Bay to form policy on dealing with property invasions
Moratorium called on Bay land evictions
All land evictions in Nelson Mandela Bay will be placed on hold until the municipality draws up a policy to deal with invasions in the city.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.