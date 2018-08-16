My niece is lying, insists ‘Pankie’ Sizani
Money laundering and fraud accused Portia “Pankie” Sizani on Wednesday again denied any involvement in the appointment of “ghost” teachers in 2009 and 2010.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.