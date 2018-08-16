Cops guarded on Bird Island abuse case
Police say alleged abuse of boys on Bird Island is “receiving attention”
The alleged abuse of boys on Bird Island in the 1980s is “receiving attention” from police, national police spokesperson Vishnu Naidoo said. However, he would not say whether or not the case had been reopened. In a carefully worded statement on Wednesday, Naidoo said: “The matter is receiving attention but details thereof cannot be provided at this very early stage given the sensitivity of this matter.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.