Cops guarded on Bird Island abuse case

Police say alleged abuse of boys on Bird Island is “receiving attention”

The alleged abuse of boys on Bird Island in the 1980s is “receiving attention” from police, national police spokesperson Vishnu Naidoo said. However, he would not say whether or not the case had been reopened. In a carefully worded statement on Wednesday, Naidoo said: “The matter is receiving attention but details thereof cannot be provided at this very early stage given the sensitivity of this matter.

