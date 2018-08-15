Vote against Athol Trollip to take place tomorrow

The all-important council meeting in Nelson Mandela Bay, where opposition parties will try to unseat mayor Athol Trollip and the rest of the coalition government, will take place tomorrow.

Leaders of the various opposition parties and the Patriotic Alliance will meet in Port Elizabeth tonight to discuss their final positions and strategy for tomorrow.

PA councillor Marlon Daniels told HeraldLIVE that the meeting with the national leaders was to discuss the "one-sided fight" of the EFF toward the PA. Last week the EFF said it would never support a PA mayoral candidate, saying the party was made up of a bunch of "thugs"

"The leaders are getting together tonight to sort out that impasse. That's the only thing that stands between what's going to happen in council tomorrow," Daniels said.

The meeting tonight will have a direct bearing on the outcome of the motions tomorrow".

Earlier this month, leaders from the ANC, EFF, UDM, AIC, PA and United Front took a decision to remove Trollip through yet another no-confidence motion. This will be the third attempt to unseat Trollip after two prior votes of no confidence did not pass.