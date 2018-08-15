Tributes continue to pour in for Zondeni Sobukwe‚ the wife of Pan Africanist Congress (PAC) founder Robert Sobukwe‚ who died on Wednesday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa joined thousands of South Africans in expressing condolences after Zondeni passed away in the early hours of Wednesday at Graaff-Reinet in the Eastern Cape at the age of 91.

“The loss – in Women’s Month - of Mama Sobukwe is a sad loss to the Sobukwe family‚ foundation and our nation at large‚” said Ramaphosa.

“We have lost a heroine of resistance and a fighter for the freedom of all South Africans‚ who continued her activism into our democratic dispensation. We will always remember and honour her extraordinary contribution.”