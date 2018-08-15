Nothing stolen at scene where Mark Minnie's body was found

The book claimed that three former National Party ministers, including Magnus Malan and one who is still alive, had been central figures in a paedophile ring.

On Wednesday, Rheeder confirmed that blood had been taken for a toxicology test and gun residue samples taken from Minnie’s hands.

All the samples will be sent to the police forensic laboratory in Cape Town for testing within the week.

Asked for a timeline, Rheeder was unable to say when the reports would be completed.

Rheeder also said the note found on the scene would be sent to the police’s handwriting experts for analysis.

Rheeder added that there was no indication that anything had been stolen from Minnie.

According to officials, the firearm used to kill Minnie belonged to the friend with whom he was staying, Brent Barnes.

Asked if a the specialist Trio Task Team would be taking over the case, Rheeder said it would remain with the normal station level detectives as the case was still deemed to be an inquest.

Minnie’s body was discovered after a friend contacted Barnes asking if he had seen Minnie as attempts to get hold of him had failed.

Barnes search the house and, when Minnie was not found, went to search the property.

Minnie was found at the back of the farm – near an old greenhouse bordering the end of the property.