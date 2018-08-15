Mark Minnie death riddle

The apparent suicide of former Port Elizabeth policeman Mark Minnie, author of an explosive new book exposing an alleged paedophile ring involving topranking apartheid-era cabinet members, has rattled his friends and associates, who refuse to believe he would take his own life and say he feared for his safety.

The body of Mark Minnie, 58, was found on Monday night at a friend’s farm on the outskirts of the city with a gunshot wound to his head just weeks after the book, The Lost

Boys of Bird Island – which he co-authored with investigative journalist Chris Steyn, was published.

The gun found lying next to Minnie’s body on the Theescombe smallholding owned by his friend and former colleague, Brent Barnes, is believed to belong to Barnes.

A suicide note was also discovered at the scene.

The news of Minnie’s death spread like wildfire, with close acquaintances expressing incredulity.