Suicide note found on scene where The Lost Boys of Bird Island author Mark Minnie died
A suicide note was found on the scene where the body of Mark Minnie, a former Port Elizabeth policeman and co-author of the recently released book, The Lost Boys of Bird Island, was found.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.