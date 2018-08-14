Former Port Elizabeth policeman & author Mark Minnie dies

Former Port Elizabeth policeman and co-author of the explosive book The Lost Boys of Bird Island, Mark Minnie, was found dead in Port Elizabeth on Tuesday.

This comes just weeks after Minnie and reporter Chris Steyn’s book – detailing how former National Party defence minister Magnus Malan and other statesmen had molested young boys during “fishing excursions” on Bird Island near Port Elizabeth – was published.

Police spokesman Captain Johan Rheeder said, in a statement, that Minnie's body had been found at about 9pm.

He said: "A 58-year-old Port Elizabeth man was found dead at his friend's farmhouse in Theescombe yesterday evening.

Rheeder added that Minnie had visited his friend on the farm at about 9am.