Former Port Elizabeth policeman & author Mark Minnie dies

By Gareth Wilson - 14 August 2018
Former Port Elizabeth policeman and co-author of the explosive book The Lost Boys of Bird Island, Mark Minnie.
Image: Facebook

Former Port Elizabeth policeman and co-author of the explosive book The Lost Boys of Bird Island, Mark Minnie, was found dead in Port Elizabeth on Tuesday.

This comes just weeks after Minnie and reporter Chris Steyn’s book – detailing how former National Party defence minister Magnus Malan and other statesmen had molested young boys during “fishing excursions” on Bird Island near Port Elizabeth – was published.

Police spokesman Captain Johan Rheeder said, in a statement, that Minnie's body had been found at about 9pm. 

He said: "A 58-year-old Port Elizabeth man was found dead at his friend's farmhouse in Theescombe yesterday evening. 

Rheeder added that Minnie had visited his friend on the farm at about 9am. 

The property where Mark Minnie's body was found on Tuesday morning
Image: Fredlin Adriaan

"The friend left him to rest and he went out with workers."

Rheeder said a female friend had contacted the farm owner asking about Minnie's whereabouts at about 9pm. 

"The friend then went home and went to the deceased's room and noticed he was not in the room. He looked for the deceased and found him lying near a bush with a gunshot wound to his head. A firearm was found next to him.

"At this stage no foul play is expected," Rheeder added. 

The book, details the depraved trips Malan, environment minister John Wiley, an unnamed government minister who is still alive, and Bay businessman Dave Allen, allegedly made to the island off Port Elizabeth. Minnie and Steyn claim in the book that investigations into the alleged paedophile ring were halted by the police.

Minnie, who is from Port Elizabeth, resides in China but was in the city on vacation.  

