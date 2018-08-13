Two die in weekend crash outside PE

Two people were killed, including a teenage girl, and one seriously injured in a head on collision on the N2 at Nanaga, outside Nelson Mandela Bay, on Sunday night.

Fifteen-year-old Sinoyolo Qweleni was killed and her mother Ntombifuthi, age unknown, injured when a truck driver allegedly lost control and swerved into oncoming traffic before overturning on the N2.

The driver of the VW polo the mother and daughter were travelling in, Norman Mntuyedwa, 67, was also killed in the crash.

Police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge said that a courier truck was heading towards Makhanda while Mntuyedwa, was heading towards Port Elizabeth.

“According to witnesses, it is alleged that the truck veered into on-coming traffic hitting the polo. Three other vehicles behind the polo swerved on impact to avoid the collision prompting their vehicles to also crash,” he said.

"The occupants of the other three cars sustained minor injuries while the Polo driver (Mntuyedwa) and Sinoyolo were killed.”

Beetge added that a total of five vehicles were involved including another two Polo's, a courier truck, Audi and a Volvo.

Beetge said that Mntuyedwa and the Qweleni’s were relatives.

“The mother (Ntombifuthi) is in Livingstone Hospital and detectives are still waiting to talk to her.”

Beetge said that a double case of culpable homicide was under investigation and that the driver of the courier truck had also been taken to hospital.

“At this stage detectives still need to ascertain what transpired. The Accident Response Unit is also assisting with reconstructing the scene,” he added.

"Once the details have been attained and the evidence gathered, the docket will be sent to the National Prosecuting Authority for a decision to be made on how to proceed," Beetge added.