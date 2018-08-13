Call to integrate ‘woman beaters’ back into society

“Woman beaters” should not be ostracised but should be integrated back into society to teach others not to abuse women and children.

These were the words of telecommunications & postal services deputy minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams at the Shevolution Africa fundraiser gala dinner held at the East London Golf Club on Saturday evening.

Ndabeni-Abrahams formed part of a panel that discussed gender-based violence at the event, which had announced disgraced higher education deputy minister and convicted woman beater Mduduzi Manana as one the panel members.

He later withdrew after widespread criticism.

However, Ndabeni-Abrahams stood by the event’s initial decision to feature Manana.

“I wanted Manana to engage with those who have not yet abused, but people thought it wasn’t the right time.

“When will the right time be? They must be able to tell their stories to educate other men.”

She said rape was taken for granted in SA, when in fact it was an illness.

“We have the responsibility as society to take a stand and act against this violence.”

Panel members included Durban-based author Scelo Mncube, who shared his life story as a child conceived of rape in his book I Was Raped and You Were Born, and Nelson Mandela University student activist Thandeka Tshabalala.

Shevolution Africa founder Buhle Tonise said months of public appeal towards the fundraiser went unnoticed until the event poster with Manana’s face went viral.

“Our justice system prides itself in rehabilitating offenders back into society, but society doesn’t accept them. How do we deal with this?” she asked.

Tonise said the fundraiser was to help Cacadu’s “Lion Mama” finish building her house.

The 57-year-old woman made headlines in September 2017 when she killed one man and wounded two others after she caught them allegedly raping her 28-year-old daughter.

The two women were the guests of honour at the event.