EFF interdicted from ‘occupying’ PE liquor store

The High Court in Port Elizabeth has interdicted the EFF from “occupying” a liquor store over the party’s claims that the store advertised false promotional prices – and that it abuses staff.

Prestons Store took the court route after its lawyers failed to persuade the EFF not to protest at the store because that would be illegal.

In June, Port Elizabeth police escorted six protesters from the premises of Prestons Liquor Stores in Main Road, Walmer. The men wanted answers from the store's owner after some staff had allegedly complained to the EFF about working conditions.

When the court granted the store an interdict‚ members of the EFF‚ in plain clothes‚ filled trolleys and when the cashier rung them up they refused to pay.

They simply went back inside the store and repeated the same behaviour - inconveniencing other customers.

Police could not act against them because they were not wearing EFF clothing and could not be identified as EFF members.

This month the court took a sobering decision – and interdicted the EFF and ordered the party to pay the legal costs.