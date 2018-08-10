Simangele Mbanjwa is tough‚ determined and disciplined - and everything from her diet to her training is planned.

And it’s worked - the Durbanite is the toughest firefighter in the world!

Mbanjwa is the reigning world champion after winning the Toughest Firefighter Alive competition in Germany in 2017.

And on Friday‚ Mbanjwa was working to retain her domestic title at the SA leg of this year’s Toughest Firefighter Alive competition‚ held in Cape Town.

Mbanjwa‚ 31‚ joined the eThekwini fire brigade in 2011 and has worked her body and mind into peak physical shape.

“Mentally I am strong - and physically. I’m training very hard. Even my meals‚ I don’t just eat anything; I try to maintain a certain diet‚” she said.